Pune Rural Police seek polygraph for Siya Goyal amid probe
Pune Rural Police want to give Siya Goyal, a prime suspect in the murder of her fiance Ketan Agarwal, a lie detector test.
Last June, Ketan, a 25-year-old realtor, was allegedly pushed into a deep gorge at Lohagad Fort.
Investigators believe Siya and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary may have plotted the crime to avoid an arranged marriage.
Police piecing evidence from phone data
With no eyewitnesses or CCTV footage, police are left piecing together clues from phone data and technical evidence.
The accused reportedly tried to wipe call logs and files, making things tougher.
There are also conflicting stories about wedding plans, which have made it harder for police to pin down a clear motive.
Polygraph results not admissible in court
Police hope the polygraph will help spot lies or fill in missing details, but it only happens if Siya agrees.
Even then, results can't be used as direct proof in court; they'd just help guide what police do next.