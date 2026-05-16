NEET-UG paper leak: Pune Biology teacher arrested for leaking questions

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a botany teacher from Pune , in connection with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2026 paper leak case. The CBI said Mandhare was arrested from Delhi after a thorough questioning. She had been appointed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an expert for the NEET-UG process.

Leak details Teacher leaked important questions during coaching classes Mandhare allegedly leaked important questions from Botany and Zoology during coaching classes at her home. She reportedly made students note down these questions in their notebooks and textbooks, which were found to match most of the actual NEET-UG paper held on May 3. The CBI's investigation has now led to a total of nine arrests in this case, including those from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, and Ahliyanagar.

Ongoing probe CBI conducts searches at 6 locations The CBI has also conducted searches at six locations across India in connection with the case in the last 24 hours, NDTV reported. Incriminating documents, laptops, bank statements, and mobile phones were seized during these raids. The agency is currently analyzing these items as part of its ongoing investigation into the paper leak.

Advertisement

Masterminds identified Masterminds behind NEET UG paper leak identified The CBI has also identified the masterminds behind the NEET UG paper leak. PV Kulkarni, a Chemistry lecturer involved in the examination process on behalf of NTA, was arrested earlier. Kulkarni allegedly had access to NEET-UG 2026 question papers and dictated questions during coaching sessions at his Pune residence. The agency's investigation also revealed middlemen who mobilized students for these special coaching classes, where exam questions were discussed and dictated.

Advertisement