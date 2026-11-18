Pune timber market blaze damages more than 50 shops
Early Wednesday morning, a big fire broke out at Pune's Timber Market and ended up damaging more than 50 shops.
The blaze started around 2:05am and brought in a major emergency response, but thankfully, everyone made it out safely: no injuries were reported.
Pune fire contained within 2 hours
Around 150 personnel and 27 fire tenders worked together to control the flames within two hours, stopping it from spreading to nearby homes.
Cooling operations are still ongoing, and officials are investigating what caused the fire.
Thanks to quick teamwork, there were no lives lost in this tough situation.