Pune traffic drops 37.79% during Diwali, JM Road down 43.80%
Pune's traffic took a big dip during Diwali, dropping by 37.79% as many people left town to celebrate with family.
J M road saw the sharpest decline at 43.80%, and other busy spots like FC Road and Shastri Road were also much emptier than usual.
Pune traffic down 19.01% post Diwali
Even three days after Diwali, traffic was still down by about 19.01%, showing that a lot of folks haven't made it back yet.
Roads like Tilak Road and Airport Road stayed quieter, and J M road was still seeing fewer vehicles.
Police say they're keeping an eye on things to help keep traffic moving smoothly.
Students and workers drive Pune traffic
This drop highlights just how much Pune's daily hustle depends on its floating population, mainly students and workers who travel in and out of the city.
Their absence really changes how busy the roads get, especially during big festivals like Diwali.