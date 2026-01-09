Next Article
Pune wakes up to its coldest morning of 2026
Pune just had its chilliest start to the year, with temperatures dropping to 8.4°C at Shivajinagar on January 9—much colder than the 13.5°C seen on New Year's Day.
Magarpatta and Chinchwad felt the chill too, hitting lows of 15.3°C and 14.2°C on Friday.
Why it's so cold—and what's next
According to Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the IMD's weather forecasting department, an anticyclone wind pattern is pulling in cold air from the north, and clear skies are making nights even colder.
The IMD says these low temps might stick around for another day, but things should warm up gradually, with minimums expected back at 12°C by January 14.
In the meantime, residents are being advised to bundle up and watch out for some foggy mornings ahead.