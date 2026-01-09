Pune wakes up to its coldest morning of 2026

Why it's so cold—and what's next

According to Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the IMD's weather forecasting department, an anticyclone wind pattern is pulling in cold air from the north, and clear skies are making nights even colder.

The IMD says these low temps might stick around for another day, but things should warm up gradually, with minimums expected back at 12°C by January 14.

In the meantime, residents are being advised to bundle up and watch out for some foggy mornings ahead.