Pune waste to energy plant collapses, Vijay Sapkal rescued alive

Rescuers pull 14 alive in Pune

So far, 14 people have been pulled out alive, one person has died, and eight are still missing as rescue teams continue searching through the rubble.

Families are waiting anxiously at the site for updates.

Authorities have announced compensation: ₹10 lakh from the local municipal body and ₹5 lakh from the state government for families of those who died; the contractor has also promised ₹25 lakh in aid to affected families.

Authorities have said accountability will be fixed and strict action taken against those found responsible.