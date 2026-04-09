Pune woman permanently paralyzed after water slide accident at park

The impact of the fall caused Napte to lose consciousness on the spot. Subsequent medical examinations revealed that four of her spinal vertebrae were fractured, resulting in permanent paralysis of her lower body. The family has alleged that there were no safety instructions, supervision, or precautionary measures in place at the time of the incident.

Safety concerns

No ambulance on standby, family laments

The family has also slammed the tourism center for not having basic safety measures and emergency preparedness. They said there was no ambulance on standby or immediate medical assistance available on site. After the accident, they had to arrange a private ambulance to take Napte to the hospital. The Shirur Police have registered a case of negligence against the owner and manager of the tourism center on a complaint by Kiran Napte. Family members have called for stringent action.