Pune's Ketan Agarwal killed after alleged engagement pressure, police say

Chetan Chaudhary allegedly pushed Ketan Agarwal

Goyal's family reportedly ignored her relationship with Chaudhary and arranged her engagement anyway, which led Goyal and Chaudhary to plan the crime over months, exchanging more than 2,000 calls.

On the day of the murder at Lohagad Fort, police say Chaudhary pushed Agarwal off a cliff after meeting with Goyal.

The pair tried deleting their chats afterward, but police are now digging through digital evidence as they question relatives for more details.