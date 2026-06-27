Pune's Ketan Agarwal killed after alleged engagement pressure, police say
Pune's Ketan Agarwal was killed on June 18, and police say it all traces back to a messy mix of family pressure and hidden relationships.
According to investigators, Siya Goyal and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, plotted the murder after Goyal was pushed into getting engaged to Agarwal for financial reasons, even though she was still seeing Chaudhary.
Chetan Chaudhary allegedly pushed Ketan Agarwal
Goyal's family reportedly ignored her relationship with Chaudhary and arranged her engagement anyway, which led Goyal and Chaudhary to plan the crime over months, exchanging more than 2,000 calls.
On the day of the murder at Lohagad Fort, police say Chaudhary pushed Agarwal off a cliff after meeting with Goyal.
The pair tried deleting their chats afterward, but police are now digging through digital evidence as they question relatives for more details.