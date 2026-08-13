Punjab AAP expands Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana for seniors

Punjab's AAP government just expanded the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana, making it easier for seniors to visit more holy sites.

Now, besides Amritsar and Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi, pilgrims can travel to Salasar and Khatu Shyam Ji (Rajasthan), Haridwar and Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), plus Mathura and Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh).

The announcement came from Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.