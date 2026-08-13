Punjab AAP expands Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana for seniors
Punjab's AAP government just expanded the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana, making it easier for seniors to visit more holy sites.
Now, besides Amritsar and Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi, pilgrims can travel to Salasar and Khatu Shyam Ji (Rajasthan), Haridwar and Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), plus Mathura and Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh).
The announcement came from Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Punjab seniors registration and benefits
If you're a permanent resident of Punjab aged 50 or above, you (and a family member) can sign up without worrying about income, caste, or religion.
Registration can be submitted online through the Connect Punjab Portal or offline via local representatives and district administration offices.
The yatra covers air-conditioned busses, hotel stays, complimentary breakfast and dinner, medical insurance for all pilgrims, plus a support team for each group.
Over 4L joined, Kejriwal says 1.5L
More than four lakh people joined in the first phase.
Kejriwal says another 1.5 lakh will get a chance soon, making sure older folks can travel comfortably without financial stress.