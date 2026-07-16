Punjab AAP planning to amend anti-sacrilege law after Akal Takht
Punjab's AAP government is planning to tweak its strict anti-sacrilege law after top Sikh authorities raised concerns.
The current law, passed in April 2026, hands out life sentences and hefty fines for disrespecting the Guru Granth Sahib.
But Akal Takht, the highest seat of Sikh authority, felt the law interfered with religious matters and gave the government a one-month deadline to rethink things.
AAP calls special Vidhan Sabha
To address these worries, AAP is calling a special Vidhan Sabha session. Arvind Kejriwal will be in Punjab on July 17 to help finalize the changes.
While tough punishments will stay, officials say they want input from Sikh groups this time around to make sure everyone feels respected.
Key religious bodies like SGPC weren't adequately consulted before, so the government is moving quickly to fix that disconnect with new amendments coming soon.