Punjab AAP planning to amend anti-sacrilege law after Akal Takht

To address these worries, AAP is calling a special Vidhan Sabha session. Arvind Kejriwal will be in Punjab on July 17 to help finalize the changes.

While tough punishments will stay, officials say they want input from Sikh groups this time around to make sure everyone feels respected.

Key religious bodies like SGPC weren't adequately consulted before, so the government is moving quickly to fix that disconnect with new amendments coming soon.