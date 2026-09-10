Punjab-and-Haryana-HC gives Punjab 10-day window to move SC on DA

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has told the Punjab government it has 10 days to go to the Supreme Court about unpaid dearness allowance (DA) for state workers and pensioners.

The court stepped in after claims that the government ignored its earlier order from August, which required all pending DA installments to be released within two weeks and arrears with 6% annual interest.

If Punjab doesn't act soon, the court says it may pronounce its order on September 21.