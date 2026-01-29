Punjab-Haryana Civil Secretariat evacuated after bomb threat
What's the story
The Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh was evacuated on Thursday morning after a bomb threat was received. The threat, which came via email from an address identified as "Michael Gill," warned of an explosion at the secretariat. The sender also threatened Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and claimed to be a Khalistani supporter.
Evacuation efforts
Security forces respond to bomb threat
After the threat was received, security forces were put on high alert. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Chandigarh Police, its bomb squad, and the fire brigade were immediately called in. The Punjab Police and Haryana Police also joined in the evacuation efforts. By 10:00am most employees had been evacuated from the building and a thorough search of the premises was underway.
School evacuations
Recent bomb threats disrupt Chandigarh schools
This incident comes a day after as many as 26 schools in Chandigarh were also sent into a tizzy over bomb threat emails. The emails warned of possible explosives on school premises, prompting immediate action from authorities. Police teams, including Bomb Disposal Squads and Quick Response Teams (QRTs), were deployed to inspect the affected schools. After thorough inspections, no suspicious or explosive material was found.