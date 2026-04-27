Punjab and Haryana to face heatwaves and thunderstorms starting Tuesday
India
Get ready for some wild weather in Punjab and Haryana this week!
Starting Tuesday, both states will see a rare combo of scorching heatwaves in the south and west, while the north and central areas are set for thunderstorms with winds reaching up to 60km per hour.
IMD issues orange and yellow alerts
The IMD has put out orange alerts for severe storms in some places, with nearby regions on yellow alert for milder conditions.
This unusual pattern is expected to last until May 1.
People, especially farmers, are being asked to keep an eye out since these sudden changes could affect crops and daily life.
Most areas should be back to normal after that.