Punjab ASI in Budhlada tested positive for heroin, case filed
India
In Punjab's Mansa district, locals found an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) had been assigned duty in Budhlada. People confronted him and demanded action.
A police drug test later confirmed he had used heroin, so a case was filed against him.
Residents protest, law enforcement drug concerns
After the incident, residents staged a protest calling for strict punishment.
Officials confirmed the ASI was in training, and legal proceedings have started.
This isn't an isolated case; just two weeks ago, another police officer was arrested with 15kg of heroin, raising concerns about drug issues even within law enforcement.