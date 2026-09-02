Punjab Assembly backs law barring social media for under 16s
India
Big news from Pakistan: Punjab Assembly just voted to push for a law banning social media for anyone under 16.
The move, led by lawmaker Sarah Ahmad, who is also the chairperson of the Child Protection Bureau, comes after growing worries about cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the effects of excessive screen time on minors.
Punjab lawmakers urge coordinated online safety
The resolution received support from both government and opposition members on Tuesday.
They're asking federal and provincial leaders to team up and create laws that keep children safer online.
The Assembly pointed out how countries like Australia, France, China, and some US states are already taking steps, hoping Pakistan will join in protecting young people from harmful content.