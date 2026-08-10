Punjab assembly caps private school annual fee hikes at 5%
India
Big news for students and parents in Punjab: The state assembly just passed a bill that stops private schools from raising fees by more than 5% each year.
Introduced by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, this move is set to impact about 7,800 schools and help around 3.2 million students.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called it a big relief for families dealing with rising education costs.
New rules cover fees and refunds
The new rules aren't just about tuition: they cover everything from transport, lab, and activity fees, too.
Plus, if a school's total fee hikes add up to more than 15% over three years, parents will get refunds.
The goal? To make private schooling more affordable and fair for everyone.