Punjab assistant sub-inspector Harjit Singh shot dead near Bhagtanwala market
An assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police, Harjit Singh, was shot dead early Friday near Amritsar's Bhagtanwala grain market while returning from patrol.
Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants attacked him at around 2am and fled.
Sadly, Singh did not survive his injuries, making this the third incident of police personnel being gunned down in Punjab this year.
Police reviewing CCTV, family gets ₹1cr+₹1cr
Police are reviewing CCTV footage to track down the shooters.
Singh will be honored with a full police ceremony, and his family will receive ₹1 crore as ex-gratia from the state and an additional ₹1 crore insurance payout from HDFC Bank.
The incident has also sparked political debate, with BJP's Tarun Chugh criticizing the AAP government over rising violence and alleging an "atmosphere of fear" due to drug mafias, extortion rackets, and gangsterism.