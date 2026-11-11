Punjab bus crash kills 3, injures 24 in Sangrur
A state-run bus crashed into a flyover wall in Punjab's Sangrur district early Wednesday, leaving three people dead and 24 others injured.
The accident happened around 4:30am while the bus was traveling from Dhuri to Chandigarh.
Locals quickly stepped in to help get the injured to hospitals.
Police suspect speeding in Sangrur crash
Police say weather wasn't a factor, but speeding might have been involved. They're still investigating.
Fifteen of the injured are in serious condition and have been moved to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for advanced care.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has offered condolences and made sure all medical treatment for those hurt will be free.