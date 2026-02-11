Punjab: Bus services hit as workers go on strike

Workers are frustrated after several union leaders were jailed for more than two months following protests last year—even though the government had promised their release. Their main asks: job regularization after years of service, scrapping a policy that favors private bus operators, and equal pay for equal work.

Transport system already under strain

The public transport system is already stretched—no new busses have been added in four years and ₹350 crore meant for women's free travel hasn't come through.

Now with many busses off the road and union leaders planning to protest at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's house on Thursday, it's clear these issues aren't going away quietly.