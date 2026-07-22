Punjab caps private-school fee hikes at 5% orders 3-year refunds
Punjab has just capped private-school fee hikes at 5% a year and ordered schools to refund any extra fees collected over the past three years.
The move comes after a tragic student suicide linked to unpaid dues, with the government saying it wants to protect students and families from financial pressure.
Private-school groups warn 30.63L students affected
Private-school groups like NISA and RASA say these rules could hurt their finances, especially after pandemic losses, and might impact teacher pay and education quality for nearly 30.63 lakh students in 9,000 schools.
They're asking the government to talk with stakeholders before making it law, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stands firm, accusing some schools of putting profits over education.
A bill on this is expected in the upcoming assembly session.