Punjab CM aide Rajbir Singh Ghuman questioned in CBI probe

The CBI is looking into claims that Ghuman and others took bribes to sway top government postings and decisions.

The investigation also involves Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) youth leader and chairman of Zila Parishad, Mansa, Chuspinderbeer Chahal, a close aide of Ghuman, over an arms license issue.

To get the full picture, investigators are collecting documents from various Punjab departments, including details on appointments and a housing project in Zirakpur.

The high court wants the CBI's report by December 4, so this story is not over yet.