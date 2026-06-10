Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann offers free busses for NEET aspirants
India
Good news for NEET aspirants in Punjab: if you're heading for the rescheduled exam on June 21, you and one attendant can hop on state busses for free; just flash your admit card between June 20 and 22.
The move, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is meant to make things a bit easier after the test was postponed from May.
Cabinet approves lecturer and engineer hires
The Punjab cabinet also cleared hiring for over 1,000 lecturer posts (with a five-year age relaxation for those stuck in delayed cycles), plus new junior engineer jobs to boost infrastructure work.
On the green front, two big biogas plants got approved to turn wet waste into energy.