Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann offers free busses for NEET aspirants India Jun 10, 2026

Good news for NEET aspirants in Punjab: if you're heading for the rescheduled exam on June 21, you and one attendant can hop on state busses for free; just flash your admit card between June 20 and 22.

The move, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is meant to make things a bit easier after the test was postponed from May.