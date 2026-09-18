Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet unions over DA arrears

This standoff affects over 700,000 employees and pensioners, with unpaid DA arrears piling up to ₹20,191 crore, a huge hit for the state budget.

Even though a court ordered the government to pay by August 18, officials have appealed to the Supreme Court instead.

If things don't get sorted soon, 153 different employee unions and associations are ready with protests through October.

Union leaders say they're hopeful that direct talks with the chief minister will finally lead to a solution.