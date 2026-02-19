Punjab CM Mann discharged, back to hospital after anti-drug rally India Feb 19, 2026

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was treated in hospital for exhaustion. He first felt unwell at a Mahashivratri event and was admitted on Sunday.

Even after being discharged, Mann jumped straight into an anti-drug rally in Moga, where he led pledges against drug abuse and honored police.

Unfortunately, the busy schedule caught up with him—he felt exhausted again that evening and had to return to the hospital.