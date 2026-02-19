Punjab CM Mann discharged, back to hospital after anti-drug rally
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was treated in hospital for exhaustion. He first felt unwell at a Mahashivratri event and was admitted on Sunday.
Even after being discharged, Mann jumped straight into an anti-drug rally in Moga, where he led pledges against drug abuse and honored police.
Unfortunately, the busy schedule caught up with him—he felt exhausted again that evening and had to return to the hospital.
Hospital staff report Mann's vitals stable throughout
Mann's health has seen ups and downs lately—this isn't his first hospitalization for exhaustion.
Hospital staff say his vitals stayed stable throughout, and AAP's Manish Sisodia visited him, sharing that Mann was feeling much better.
The episode is a reminder of how demanding public life can be—and why even leaders need to hit pause sometimes.