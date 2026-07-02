Punjab contractors' ₹20k-₹25k fees halt ₹12cr-₹14cr mutton imports to Kashmir
Kashmir is dealing with a serious mutton crunch right in the middle of wedding season.
The trouble started when contractors in Punjab began charging an unauthorized ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 fee on every truck bringing livestock from Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat.
This extra cost has basically stopped daily imports worth ₹12 crore to ₹14 crore, leaving dealers unable to keep up with demand.
Kashmir needs 60,000 tons of mutton
With Wazwan (the star dish at Kashmiri weddings) relying on mutton, celebrations are feeling the pinch.
Kashmir needs about 60,000 tons of mutton each year but only produces half that locally.
Now that outside supplies are stuck due to the transit fee, shortages are getting worse, even as dealers try to stretch what little stock they have.
Omar Abdullah seeks Bhagwant Mann intervention
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to step in and stop the illegal fees so livestock trucks can move freely.
So far, there's been no action, leaving dealers considering strikes as wedding season pressure mounts.