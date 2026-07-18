Punjab cop arrested for extortion, corruption after US indictment

The allegations against Nagra are part of a larger case involving 37 defendants linked to three transnational organized crime groups.

The charges were unsealed during "Operation Hard Ball," a global investigation into murder, extortion, drug trafficking, and other crimes in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

According to US prosecutors, Gurlal Singh, an alleged member of Bhagwanpuria's gang, provided information about a victim in Los Angeles to Nagra for falsely accusing him of murder.