Punjab cop arrested for extortion, corruption after US indictment
What's the story
Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, a Punjab police officer, has been arrested after being indicted by United States prosecutors. The case against him was filed under the Extortion and Corruption Act. Nagra was earlier transferred to police lines as he came under the US's radar for allegedly aiding gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's organized crime group.
Allegations detailed
Nagra charged under US law
The allegations against Nagra are part of a larger case involving 37 defendants linked to three transnational organized crime groups.
The charges were unsealed during "Operation Hard Ball," a global investigation into murder, extortion, drug trafficking, and other crimes in the United States, Canada, and Europe.
According to US prosecutors, Gurlal Singh, an alleged member of Bhagwanpuria's gang, provided information about a victim in Los Angeles to Nagra for falsely accusing him of murder.
Extortion claims
Allegations yet to be verified
US media reports state that Nagra allegedly contacted the victim's father, threatening to file false murder charges unless he paid $400,000 (approximately ₹4 crore).
He also threatened to name his son in the murder investigation.
The authenticity of these claims has not been independently verified, but they were made public during a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) media briefing.
Internal investigation
Inquiry initiated against Nagra
After the allegations went viral, Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik ordered an internal inquiry against Nagra under a Jalandhar superintendent of police.
Malik clarified that no official communication has been received from New Delhi or the Punjab government regarding these claims.
Malik said the facts would become clear only after the inquiry is completed, adding that further action would depend on the investigation report.