Punjab couple arrested after friend's body found near Jalandhar India Jan 09, 2026

Ludhiana Police have arrested a couple for the murder of their 35-year-old friend, Davinder.

He went missing after returning from Mumbai, and his dismembered body was found near Jalandhar Bypass on Thursday.

Police say Shamsher, the main suspect and a close friend, killed Davinder following an argument after consuming intoxicants together.

His wife helped dispose of the body, allegedly out of fear that the crime would come to light.