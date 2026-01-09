Next Article
Punjab couple arrested after friend's body found near Jalandhar
India
Ludhiana Police have arrested a couple for the murder of their 35-year-old friend, Davinder.
He went missing after returning from Mumbai, and his dismembered body was found near Jalandhar Bypass on Thursday.
Police say Shamsher, the main suspect and a close friend, killed Davinder following an argument after consuming intoxicants together.
His wife helped dispose of the body, allegedly out of fear that the crime would come to light.
What happened next?
Parts of Davinder's body were discovered in a drum and nearby areas, already decomposing.
The police recovered the murder weapon and noted that Shamsher's wife only helped dispose of the body because she was scared.
Both are now in custody as investigations continue.