Punjab employees form district political wings to press for DA
Punjab government employees are switching things up in their fight for pending Dearness Allowance (DA) payments: they're planning to activate district-level political wings and get involved in the 2027 assembly elections.
Union leader Sukhchain Singh Khaira says this new approach is about having a real say in which party gets their support, moving beyond just protests.
Employees call Sangrur rally, warn shutdown
To keep the pressure on, employees have called for a big rally in Sangrur (Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's turf) on October 10 and are warning of a complete shutdown if their demands aren't met.
Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had given the government three dates to comply with its directions and sought an update on the state's Supreme Court proceedings, adding more heat on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party as elections inch closer.