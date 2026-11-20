Punjab employees march to Bhagwant Mann's Sangrur residence over pay
On Thursday, thousands of employees, pensioners, and honorarium workers marched to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur.
This protest, associated with the Sanjhi Talmel Committee, marks a full week of demonstrations over pay and job security.
Protesters demand pension arrears and regularization
Protesters want the old pension scheme back, pending dearness allowance to be released, and overdue Sixth Pay Commission arrears paid.
They're also pushing for job regularization for contract workers and fair wages for midday meal staff, ASHA workers, Anganwadi, and sanitation staff.
Protesters threaten escalation after November 25
Frustrated with what they call government inaction, protesters have warned they'll ramp up their movement if nothing changes after the meeting on November 25.