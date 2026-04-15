Punjab enacts law toughening penalties for Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege

Bill lets Punjab set own rules

Previous attempts at stricter sacrilege laws in Punjab didn't work out because the 2016 Punjab Bills covered the Guru Granth Sahib alone and the 2018 Bills expanded coverage to the Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Holy Quran, and Holy Bible.

This new Bill focuses only on the Guru Granth Sahib and updates an existing state act, letting Punjab set its own tough rules without needing changes to national laws.

It's a big move to protect religious sentiments after years of debate.