Punjab enacts law toughening penalties for Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege
Punjab just passed a new Bill cracking down on sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikhism's holy scripture.
Anyone found guilty could face seven to 20 years in jail and a hefty fine (₹2 lakh to ₹10 lakh).
The offense is now cognizable and nonbailable, so police can arrest without a warrant, and only senior officers will handle these cases.
Bill lets Punjab set own rules
Previous attempts at stricter sacrilege laws in Punjab didn't work out because the 2016 Punjab Bills covered the Guru Granth Sahib alone and the 2018 Bills expanded coverage to the Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Holy Quran, and Holy Bible.
This new Bill focuses only on the Guru Granth Sahib and updates an existing state act, letting Punjab set its own tough rules without needing changes to national laws.
It's a big move to protect religious sentiments after years of debate.