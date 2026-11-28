Punjab ETT teachers protest in Chandigarh over 5-year broken promises
On Saturday, Punjab's Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) teachers gathered outside Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia's house in Chandigarh, calling out five years of broken promises from the state government.
Even with a strong police presence, the teachers made it clear they are tired of waiting for real action.
Teachers demand accused clerk be suspended
The teachers have been asking for changes, like suspending a clerk accused of malpractice, but say their concerns keep getting ignored.
Police stopped their peaceful march, which only added to their frustration.
They also pointed out that earlier promises from Harpal Singh Cheema have not been kept, and now they just want the clerk who committed the malpractice to be suspended.