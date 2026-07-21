Punjab farmers blocked at Shambhu border protesting India US deal
On Tuesday, more than 1,000 farmers from Punjab were stopped at the Shambhu border while heading to Delhi for a big protest against the proposed India-US trade deal.
Haryana authorities set up heavy barricades and police presence to block their path.
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the barricading exposed the "true face" of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who frequently visits Punjab and makes tall promises to its people.
Farmers fear cheaper US produce
The convoy started from Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, with farmers worried that the new trade deal could bring in cheaper US farm products and hurt local incomes.
Their Kisan Mahapanchayat was planned at Delhi's Kisan Ghat under the Desh Bachao Morcha.
If they can't reach Delhi, leaders say they'll regroup and decide together on next steps.