Punjab farmers blocked at Shambhu border protesting India US deal

On Tuesday, more than 1,000 farmers from Punjab were stopped at the Shambhu border while heading to Delhi for a big protest against the proposed India-US trade deal.

Haryana authorities set up heavy barricades and police presence to block their path.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the barricading exposed the "true face" of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who frequently visits Punjab and makes tall promises to its people.