Punjab floods: 2,000 people displaced; Kulwinder Kaur drowns returning from sewa
Floods have hit Punjab's Majha region hard this week, with villages in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran submerged after the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej rivers rose to dangerous levels following heavy rainfall around Sunday (August 25).
Over 2,000 people had to leave their homes in Gurdaspur.
Rescue teams from the NDRF, army, and BSF are using boats to reach stranded residents, and drones to deliver relief materials.
Tragically, 45-year-old Kulwinder Kaur drowned while returning from sewa at a local gurdwara—she was rescued by locals but didn't survive.
Relief camps have popped up across Gurdaspur offering essentials like baby milk and medical care.
Even with water levels dropping a bit by August 28, steady rain and dam releases mean flood risks remain high for northern Punjab.