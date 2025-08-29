Punjab floods: 2,000 people displaced; Kulwinder Kaur drowns returning from sewa India Aug 29, 2025

Floods have hit Punjab's Majha region hard this week, with villages in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran submerged after the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej rivers rose to dangerous levels following heavy rainfall around Sunday (August 25).

Over 2,000 people had to leave their homes in Gurdaspur.

Rescue teams from the NDRF, army, and BSF are using boats to reach stranded residents, and drones to deliver relief materials.