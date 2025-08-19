Punjab floods wreak havoc, over 6,000 acres of crops damaged

Floodwaters have swamped fields, wrecking paddy crops

Floodwaters have swamped fields up to six feet deep, wrecking paddy crops across thousands of acres and threatening livestock—over 6,000 acres just in Baupur.

Villages like Fatta Kulla had to be evacuated, with local authorities stepping in to provide essentials like dry fodder and clean water.

Officials are now assessing damage for compensation, while calls for better flood control and support are growing louder as leaders visit the affected areas.