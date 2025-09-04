Punjab: Ghaggar river breaks embankment, floods nearby areas
Patiala district in Punjab is on alert after the Ghaggar river broke through the Bhakra Main Canal embankment near Sarala village, flooding several areas.
The NDRF and army have stepped in to evacuate people by boat as water levels rose above danger marks.
Water level in Ghaggar rises above danger mark
Authorities have declared an alert in 78 villages along the Ghaggar river, including parts of Rajpura, Devigarh, Ghanaur, Sanaur, and Patran.
The water level in the Ghaggar has risen two feet above its danger mark of 16 feet.
Officials say fixing the breach isn't possible yet but hope things will improve by evening.
Floods claim 37 lives, over 1,600 villages affected
These floods have caused major damage across Punjab: 37 people have lost their lives and over 1,600 villages are affected.
With nonstop rain making repairs tough, districts like Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Sangrur are among those struggling most.