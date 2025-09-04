Punjab: Ghaggar river breaks embankment, floods nearby areas

Water level in Ghaggar rises above danger mark

Authorities have declared an alert in 78 villages along the Ghaggar river, including parts of Rajpura, Devigarh, Ghanaur, Sanaur, and Patran.

The water level in the Ghaggar has risen two feet above its danger mark of 16 feet.

Officials say fixing the breach isn't possible yet but hope things will improve by evening.