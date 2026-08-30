Punjab government employees threaten leave Sept 8 over show-cause notices
Punjab's government workers are ready to take a mass leave on September 8 if the AAP-led state government doesn't back down on show-cause notices sent after their recent strike.
Over 300,000 employees and more than 3.50 lakh pensioners joined the protest, demanding solutions for long-standing issues.
The ball is now in the government's court, with a deadline set for September 7.
Employees to gherao AAP ministers' residences
The employees aren't stopping there: they plan to gherao the native residences of senior AAP ministers and MLAs on September 12 and 13, and the residences of the remaining ministers and AAP MLAs on September 19 and 20.
Their main demands? An 18% dearness allowance, bringing back the old pension scheme, regular jobs for contract workers, fair pay for new recruits, and minimum wages for certain roles.
Union leaders say promises haven't been kept and court orders about allowances have been ignored, so they're turning up the pressure.