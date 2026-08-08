Punjab government workers, pensioners protest in Chandigarh for 18% DA
India
On Friday, Punjab government workers and pensioners took to the streets in Chandigarh, pushing for their 18% pending dearness allowance (DA), a return to the Old Pension Scheme, and permanent jobs for contract staff.
The protest was organized by the Punjab Mulazam and Pensioner Sanjha Front and the Sanjha Mulazam Manch.
High court orders DA dues cleared
Protesters tried marching toward the Punjab Vidhan Sabha but were stopped by police with barricades and water cannons, causing traffic jams on key routes around Sector 39.
Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has told the state to clear DA dues within two weeks and limit non-essential spending.
A meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set for August 27 to discuss these demands.