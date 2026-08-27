Punjab government workers strike disrupts OPD services over contract regularization
Punjab's government workers went on strike on Thursday, August 27, 2026, causing disruptions at state-run hospitals, especially in outpatient (OPD) care.
They're demanding job security for contract staff, overdue pension and DA payments, and regularization of Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi helpers, mid-day meal workers and other employees.
Emergency services are still available, but people have been told to visit hospitals only if it's urgent.
Punjab workers threaten assembly election boycott
The protest isn't just about hospitals: schools and electricity departments are also affected now.
Union leader Narendra Singh says over 300,000 workers rallied in Chandigarh earlier this month, frustrated by four and a half years of ignored demands.
With more than 250 groups backing the strike, workers warn, "If the government does not pay attention to the demands of employees, they will boycott the government in the upcoming Assembly elections and work to defeat it. The same employees had earlier helped bring this government to power," said Narendra Singh.