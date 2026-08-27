Punjab government workers strike disrupts OPD services over contract regularization

Punjab's government workers went on strike on Thursday, August 27, 2026, causing disruptions at state-run hospitals, especially in outpatient (OPD) care.

They're demanding job security for contract staff, overdue pension and DA payments, and regularization of Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi helpers, mid-day meal workers and other employees.

Emergency services are still available, but people have been told to visit hospitals only if it's urgent.