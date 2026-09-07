Punjab Governor leads ceremony as Ashwani Kumar Mishra takes charge

Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra just took charge as the new Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The ceremony, led by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and attended by Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, marks a big step in his career.

Before this, he served at the Allahabad High Court for around 11 years and has more than two decades of legal experience.