Punjab Governor leads ceremony as Ashwani Kumar Mishra takes charge
Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra just took charge as the new Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The ceremony, led by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and attended by Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, marks a big step in his career.
Before this, he served at the Allahabad High Court for around 11 years and has more than two decades of legal experience.
Justice Mishra served at Allahabad HC
Justice Mishra's legal journey started after graduating from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University.
Law runs deep in his family: his father was a judge at both the Allahabad High Court and the Calcutta High Court, while his elder brother is currently the advocate general of Uttar Pradesh.
Having served at the Allahabad HC for around 11 years, Mishra now brings that experience to his new role as Chief Justice.