Punjab, Haryana farmers head to Delhi over India-US trade deal
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and nearby states were heading to Delhi on Monday to protest a proposed India-US trade deal.
They're worried that cheaper US farm imports could hurt Indian agriculture and push down prices for local crops.
The protest, organized under the Desh Bachao Morcha banner at Kisan Ghat, led to tighter security and roadblocks by Haryana Police.
Farmers demand transparency in India-US talks
Farmers say the trade deal might not just impact crops: it could also affect dairy and e-commerce sectors.
They want more transparency in negotiations and clear protections for Indian farmers.
While the government has promised not to include sensitive farm products in the talks, disagreements over tariffs still remain.
Despite roadblocks and prohibitory orders, farmers are determined to make their voices heard.