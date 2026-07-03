Punjab Haryana HC quashes FIR against woman over dog Krishna
India
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed an FIR filed against a woman who dressed her pet dog as Lord Krishna for Janmashtami.
The court said she acted out of affection, not disrespect, and that there was no malice in her gesture.
Justice Subhas Mehla delivered the judgment on July 1, 2026.
Punjab Haryana HC urges constitutional tolerance
The court emphasized that criminal cases shouldn't be based on narrow views of religious hurt, calling instead for constitutional tolerance.
It also pointed out that dogs have a respected place in Hinduism, as companions to deities like Kal Bhairava and Lord Dattatreya, reminding everyone that love for animals isn't disrespectful to faith.