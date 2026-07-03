Punjab Haryana HC quashes FIR against woman over dog Krishna India Jul 03, 2026

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed an FIR filed against a woman who dressed her pet dog as Lord Krishna for Janmashtami.

The court said she acted out of affection, not disrespect, and that there was no malice in her gesture.

Justice Subhas Mehla delivered the judgment on July 1, 2026.