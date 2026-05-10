Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora sent to ED custody

ED alleges bogus Delhi GST invoices

The ED says fake companies in Delhi created bogus invoices to get tax credits they were not entitled to.

They also searched a company linked to Arora, which says it is cooperating.

Arora's lawyer called the arrest politically motivated and pointed out procedural issues.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accused the central government of targeting opposition leaders, while the BJP fired back, saying AAP is just panicking under scrutiny.

Arora will be back in court on May 16.