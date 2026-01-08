Next Article
Punjab: Man kills wife, daughters, then himself in Ferozepur
India
A heartbreaking case from Punjab's Ferozepur district: a local financier and salon owner allegedly shot and killed his wife, Jasvir Sodhi, and their two young daughters (aged 10 and 6) before dying by suicide at their Harman Nagar home on Thursday morning.
All four were found with gunshot wounds in the bedroom.
Investigation underway; community in shock
The family's domestic help discovered the tragedy after getting no response at the door and alerted tenants to help open it.
Police have launched an investigation—collecting forensic evidence, recording statements from neighbors (who described the family as cordial).
The incident has left locals stunned.