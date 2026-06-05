Mohali man stabs ex-lover 20 times, then slashes own throat

Both were rushed to Fortis Hospital, where Dimple was declared dead while Mann is battling critical injuries. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage installed at the office. The video shows Mann entering the office around 7:40pm and stabbing Dimple from behind as she worked at her desk. As she tried to escape, he dragged her by her hair near the firm's door and continued stabbing her despite attempts by four to five employees to intervene.

Relationship probe

Police are now looking into the exact motive

Mann and Dimple were believed to be in a relationship but had reportedly broken up some time ago. After their breakup, Mann allegedly tried to revive their relationship but was unsuccessful, which left him upset and mentally distressed. On Thursday, an argument broke out between them over the same matter after which he stabbed her. However, the police are looking into the exact motive behind this crime as well as the nature of their relationship.