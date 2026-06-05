Mohali man stabs ex-lover 20 times, then slashes own throat
What's the story
In a shocking incident in Mohali, Punjab, a woman was brutally stabbed to death by her former lover at their workplace. The accused, identified as Harvinder Mann alias Harry, attacked Dimple with over 20 stab wounds after an argument over their relationship status. The incident took place at a private packers and movers company, where both worked for three years. After the attack, Mann attempted to take his own life by stabbing himself in the throat over 30 times.
Crime scene
The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage
Both were rushed to Fortis Hospital, where Dimple was declared dead while Mann is battling critical injuries. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage installed at the office. The video shows Mann entering the office around 7:40pm and stabbing Dimple from behind as she worked at her desk. As she tried to escape, he dragged her by her hair near the firm's door and continued stabbing her despite attempts by four to five employees to intervene.
Relationship probe
Police are now looking into the exact motive
Mann and Dimple were believed to be in a relationship but had reportedly broken up some time ago. After their breakup, Mann allegedly tried to revive their relationship but was unsuccessful, which left him upset and mentally distressed. On Thursday, an argument broke out between them over the same matter after which he stabbed her. However, the police are looking into the exact motive behind this crime as well as the nature of their relationship.