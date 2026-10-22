Punjab may seek bigger quota as paddy tops 22 million

With 15 million tons of rice already sitting in storage and another huge batch on the way, space is tight.

The state has a cash credit limit of ₹42,786.68 crore for paddy procurement, pays farmers the MSP of ₹2,441 per quintal and meets administrative expenses, going over that could cause trouble, especially given past issues in Haryana.

Officials are taking all caution so that nothing from outside the state is allowed in Punjab mandis and the state farmers are able to sell their produce and are keeping an eye out to make sure only local produce enters the mandis.