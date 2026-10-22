Punjab may seek bigger quota as paddy tops 22 million
Punjab is expecting a bumper paddy harvest this year, over 22 million tons, which is way more than the Centre's quota of 18 million tons.
Usually, around 90% of the paddy reaches mandis for procurement by government agencies, but with so much extra, Punjab might have to ask for a bigger quota just to keep things running smoothly.
Storage tight amid ₹42,786.68cr credit limit
With 15 million tons of rice already sitting in storage and another huge batch on the way, space is tight.
The state has a cash credit limit of ₹42,786.68 crore for paddy procurement, pays farmers the MSP of ₹2,441 per quintal and meets administrative expenses, going over that could cause trouble, especially given past issues in Haryana.
Officials are taking all caution so that nothing from outside the state is allowed in Punjab mandis and the state farmers are able to sell their produce and are keeping an eye out to make sure only local produce enters the mandis.