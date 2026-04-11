Punjab pilgrims' boat capsizes near Mathura, 11 dead, 4 missing
India
A boat carrying mostly pilgrims from Punjab capsized in the Yamuna River near Mathura on Friday afternoon, leaving at least 11 people dead and four still missing.
The accident happened close to a pontoon bridge between Vrindavan and Mant.
One of the victims has been identified as Manik Tandon from Ludhiana.
Rescue teams are still searching for those unaccounted for.
Mathura rescue saves 22, operator arrested
Rescue crews, including National and State Disaster Response Forces, have saved 22 people so far after working through the night.
The boat operator was arrested for not providing life jackets and allegedly speeding before crashing into a floating pontoon structure.
Officials say an inquiry committee will follow after the rescue operation concludes.