Punjab pilgrims' boat capsizes near Mathura, 11 dead, 4 missing India Apr 11, 2026

A boat carrying mostly pilgrims from Punjab capsized in the Yamuna River near Mathura on Friday afternoon, leaving at least 11 people dead and four still missing.

The accident happened close to a pontoon bridge between Vrindavan and Mant.

One of the victims has been identified as Manik Tandon from Ludhiana.

Rescue teams are still searching for those unaccounted for.