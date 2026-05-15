Punjab Police arrest 2 men after Jalandhar BSF IED blast
Punjab Police have caught two men after the improvised explosive device (IED) blast outside the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar on May 5.
The suspects (Anil Kumar, a laborer from Uttar Pradesh, and Umar Deen, a taxi driver from Zirakpur) were tracked down with help from central agencies and Delhi Police's special cell.
Umar Deen planted SIM-triggered bomb
Police say Deen was tasked with planting the bomb, which was set off using a SIM card device, while Kumar recorded the explosion on his phone.
The blast damaged a scooter and nearby windows; another explosion happened later that night near Khasa army cantonment.
Investigators believe this was part of a bigger plot involving handlers in Pakistan, with Deen reportedly paid ₹1 lakh for his role.
Authorities are still looking into possible links to banned groups and searching for others involved.