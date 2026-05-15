Punjab Police arrest 2 men after Jalandhar BSF IED blast

Umar Deen planted SIM-triggered bomb

Police say Deen was tasked with planting the bomb, which was set off using a SIM card device, while Kumar recorded the explosion on his phone.

The blast damaged a scooter and nearby windows; another explosion happened later that night near Khasa army cantonment.

Investigators believe this was part of a bigger plot involving handlers in Pakistan, with Deen reportedly paid ₹1 lakh for his role.

Authorities are still looking into possible links to banned groups and searching for others involved.