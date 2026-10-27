Punjab Police arrest 3, seize 10 foreign pistols in Amritsar
India
Punjab Police just took down a cross-border arms smuggling group in Amritsar, arresting three suspects and seizing 10 foreign-made pistols.
According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, the group was in contact with a foreign-based handler who facilitated illegal arms consignments into India for criminal elements through an organized distribution network.
FIR filed in Punjab arms probe
An FIR has been filed as police dig deeper into the network's connections.
This bust is part of a bigger push against illegal arms in Punjab: recently, another suspect was caught with an AK-47 and explosives.
The police say they are focused on breaking up these networks to keep the region safer and reduce crime.