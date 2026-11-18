Punjab Police arrest 7 in Amritsar, seize heroin and pistols
Punjab Police just pulled off a big win against drug and arms smuggling in Amritsar, arresting seven people (including a minor) and seizing nearly 39kg of heroin, 10 pistols, and over 100 cartridges.
The group is suspected to have ties with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements.
Joint BSF intelligence-led checkpoints yield arrests
This was a joint effort with the Border Security Force (BSF), using intelligence-led checkpoints to catch smugglers at different spots.
Key arrests included two men caught with 12kg of heroin at Adda Bhindi Saidan, and another duo, one of them underage, caught near Sidhwan village with 4.992kg of heroin.
More arrests followed in other locations as police work to track down everyone involved.