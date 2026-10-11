Punjab Police arrest Gurnoor Sidhu, book 2 soldiers over leaks
Punjab Police have arrested a woman from Faridkot and booked two army soldiers for allegedly leaking military secrets to Pakistani intelligence.
Gurnoor Sidhu was caught near a railway crossing with a tablet said to be used for sharing confidential information.
The case was registered on October 8 by the State Special Operations Cell under the Official Secrets Act.
Soldiers accused of passing cantonment details
The two serving army personnel, Dilpreet Singh from Moga and Rajbir Singh from Tarn Taran, are accused of collecting details about army cantonments and passing them on through Sidhu.
Investigators are now working to figure out exactly what information was leaked, how big the breach is, and the extent of any potential compromise of sensitive military information.
The search for answers (and the soldiers) is still ongoing.